‘Don’t cut power supply to 250 houses for now’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday stayed operation of an order of a single judge which directed Tangedco to disconnect power supply to about 250 illegally constructed houses at Chinnayampalayam in Coimbatore district. A bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an appeal from Selvaraj, Marimuthu and others.

Originally, one Palanisamy had moved the High Court alleging that about 250 houses had been illegally constructed on a piece of land belonging to him. He prayed the court to order eviction of encroachers. A single judge had directed Tangedco to disconnect power supply. Contending that the interim order had been passed without offering an opportunity of hearing, the affected persons preferred the present appeal. The bench ordered notice to Tangedco and others.