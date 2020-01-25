Is there a mechanism to nab abusers, asks HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is there any mechanism to nab people who post defamatory and/or obscene messages against a judicial officer? This question was raised by Justice M Dhandapani when a bail application from a man, who was arrested for posting defamatory and obscene messages against a judicial officer in the social media, came up on Friday.

In recent days, several persons have been indulging in posting defamatory statements or criticising judicial officers. Even family members of constitutional authorities and officials in high posts are targeted. “In order to curb this, it would suffice to issue a directive to Cyber Crime Branch to ascertain whether there is any mechanism to nab such people,” Justice M Dhandapani said.

The judge directed the DGP to file a detailed affidavit containing list of persons posting such messages and action taken against them, the judge said and posted the matter for January 29.