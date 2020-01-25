‘MNREGA has empowered society’s marginalised’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme has provided a social cushioning from economic distress and has empowered and transformed political rights of the marginalised, said agricultural economist Sudha Narayanan, on Friday.

Speaking at TG Narayanan Memorial Lecture 2020, she said the scheme continues to act as a safety net. United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is explicit in telling that social protection is the State’s responsibility and the scheme provides the precise tool to implement that, she said.