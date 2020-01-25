Plea to stop multiple frisking in HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Feeling discomfort over the practice of CISF personnel frisking the advocates and others entering courts each and every time, advocate RY George Williams has moved the Madras High Court to introduce the system prevailing in Supreme Court, where the personnel frisk at the entrance alone.

In his PIL petition, the advocate said apart from advocates, litigants, law students, court staff, medical staff, reporters and lawyers clerks are subjected to repeated frisking by the CISF personnel.

He also wanted expansion of the CISF security cover to all the lowers courts on the High Court campus and the other subordinate courts in districts.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha on Friday ordered notice to the Registrar-General, CISF Commander and others.