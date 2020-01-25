Tiruchy school girl wins medal at national-level cycling competition

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A girl student of a government school from a Tiruchy village came third at a national-level cycling competition held in Pune recently.

A Radhika (15) of Adhavathurpalayam near Vayalur in Tiruchy came third in School Games Federation of India’s 65th National School Game Cycling Championship (under-19 girls). Over 20 participants from various States competed in the event.

Radhika is a student of Somarasampettai Government High School. She has been participating in cycling events organised in her village during Pongal. “She cycled with ease and flair, so, we thought she may pursue it seriously,” said her brother A Muruganantham (28), a bus mechanic in a private college in Tiruchy. Her mother and father are farm workers.

She was soon introduced to Chandrasekar Rajesh, a professional cyclist, to hone her riding skills. Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh said, “I am employed in Railways being a professional cyclist. I still participate in events and guide students excelling in cycling. Though I could not train Radhika full time, I gave her brother a routine to follow and some guidelines.”

On the cycling scene in Tiruchy and Tamil Nadu, Rajesh said, “There is very little exposure to the sport. Cities have much less awareness than villages. In many villages, cycling events are held during festivals like Pongal. Some enthusiasts one way or the other learn about events and opportunities and professionally train themselves and participate in events at their own expense.”

Radhika said, “I am glad I won this medal. I plan to continue cycling and participate in much bigger events and win more medals.” Her brother stated they planned to support her continuously and said if the government also helped to support her; it would benefit and encourage her. Radhika met the Chief Educational Officer recently and is scheduled to meet the District Collector on Monday.