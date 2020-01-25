Water dispute: Pinarayi Vijayan-Palaniswamy to meet on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai soon to hold further talks on resolving the inter-State water disputes.

Minister for Environment and Pollution Control KC Karupannan said this while answering reporters queries, after holding talks with Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, at the Secretariat. Palaniswami held talks with Pinarayi Vijayan in September, 2018 regarding water disputes between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Following this, two official-level committees formed for resolving issues relating to Parambikulam-Aliyar project and for executing Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project held their first meeting on December 12 last. As a follow-up, Chief Minister level talks is expected soon.

Karuppannan said Kerala government is planning to build a guest house at Kanniyakumari at a cost of `15 crore and in this regard Surendran held talks on Friday. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, who was also present, said laying a good road to Kannagi temple was also discussed at the meeting.

Kadakampally Surendran said Kannagi temple was an archaeologically important place and there were some issues relating to pathway leading to the shrine. Minister-level talks between the two States will be held in this regard soon. He said Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments are planning to undertake archaeological studies at Musiri, an important historical place like Keezhadi.

CM orders water release

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered release of water for irrigation from Thirumoorthy dam in Tirupur district starting January 27, following requests from farmers. This is expected to benefit over 94,000 acres in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

EPS grants solatium

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, granted a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 15 people killed in various accidents recently.