Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID sleuths arrest four in TNPSC Group IV exam scam

Three candidates in list of first 100 rank holders & a middleman from Avadi arrested; two absconding in Panruti; special team formed to probe case across districts

Published: 26th January 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE: The CB-CID police on Saturday arrested three among the first 100 rank holders in the Group 4 exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) last year and a middleman. Investigation revealed that T Venkatramanan (38) of Avadi in Chennai allegedly worked as a middleman between candidates and the staff who cleared the papers. Others who were arrested — M Thiruvelmurugan (31) of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, R Rajasekar (26) of Panruti in Cuddalore district and M Khalesha (29) of Avadi -- had scored high marks in the exam allegedly through foul play.

Earlier, the TNPSC had filed a complaint with Director General of Police J K Tripathy about a suspicion that close to 99 candidates indulged in malpractice to clear the Group-IV examination. Tripathy ordered a probe and on Friday, CB-CID DGP M S Jaffar Sait reviewed the case and a special team was deployed to probe the case across all districts. 

Official sources said three persons from Panruti in Cuddalore district — Rajasekhar, Shivaraj of Iyyanarkoil street and Srinivasan of Pudupettai — had approached a broker with an aim to clear group IV exams. The three candidates who sat for the tests at Rameswaram and Keelakarai cleared the exams. However, later it was found that the three had indulged in malpractice. A team headed by inspector Deepa arrested Rajasekhar (26) a BE (Mechanical) graduate, while the other two went absconding.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID officials in Cuddalore also held an inquiry with one M Mahalakshmi from Virudhachalam who approached a broker for clear the Group IV exam. Although Mahalakshmi took her test in Rameswaram, she had not used the pen given to her by the broker, instead had chosen to write with a pen she had brought. As Mahalakshmi did not clear the exam, she got a partial amount back from the broker, the police sources said adding that investigations were underway to trace the broker.

One arrested for paper leak
In a similar case, one Thavamani from Patharakottai near Panruti, who had murder charges against him, was arrested in connection with TNPSC question paper leak. Since both the cases have a Panruti connection, officials are working to trace the persons linked to the scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CB-CID TNPSC
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp