CM Palaniswami tells Stalin to be patient over job creation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday countered charges levelled by DMK president MK Stalin on industrial growth, employment generation and other issues. “Please be patient. We will prove our mettle in creating employment opportunities as more and more industries are coming forward to invest in Tamil Nadu,” he said addressing a public meeting at Arumbakkam to mark the martyrdom of 1965 anti-Hindi agitators.

Palaniswami said that in the second edition of Global Investors Meet, 304 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for investment over `Three lakh crore. Of this, so far, 63 MoUs have been executed and industries with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore have started establishing their units.

Through this, job opportunities for 83,000 persons have been created. Besides, 59 industries have commenced commerical production and 213 projects were in various stages of implementation. The Chief Minister also pointed out that DLF DownTown project would create jobs for 70,000 persons. The oil refinery project at Thoothukudi to be established at a cost of Rs 49,000 crore would create direct employment for 5,000 persons and indirect employment for 75,000.