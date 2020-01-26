Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami tells Stalin to be patient over job creation

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday countered charges levelled by DMK president MK Stalin on industrial growth, employment generation and other issues.

Published: 26th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paying tributes to martyrs of 1965 anti-Hindi agitation in city on Saturday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday countered charges levelled by DMK president MK Stalin on industrial growth, employment generation and other issues. “Please be patient. We will prove our mettle in creating employment opportunities as more and more industries are coming forward to invest in Tamil Nadu,” he said addressing a public meeting at Arumbakkam to mark the martyrdom of 1965 anti-Hindi agitators.

Palaniswami said that in the second edition of Global Investors Meet, 304 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for investment over `Three lakh crore. Of this, so far, 63 MoUs have been executed and industries with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore have started establishing their units.

Through this, job opportunities for 83,000 persons have been created. Besides, 59 industries have commenced commerical production and 213 projects were in various stages of implementation. The Chief Minister also pointed out that DLF DownTown project would create jobs for 70,000 persons. The oil refinery project at Thoothukudi to be established at a cost of Rs 49,000 crore would create direct employment for 5,000 persons and indirect employment for 75,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp