Commission likely to quiz Rajinikanth on Thoothukudi firing

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission, probing into the Thoothukudi police firing incident, is likely to question actor Rajinikanth for his remarks in a press conference on the anti-Sterlite protesters, said advocate Vadivel Murugan on behalf of the commission here on Saturday.

Murugan said that some of the witnesses submitted a transcription of Rajinikanth’s press conference, demanding to question him.

“The actor’s statements are being scrutinised by the commission and he will be summoned if necessary,” he said.

In the upcoming investigation, the commission would be summoning police personnel, Sterlite employees, forensic experts, doctors who performed postmortem examination, and private doctors who treated the injured, he added.

The commission, headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan, has concluded its 18th phase of the investigation, which began on January 22, on Saturday in Thoothukudi. Addressing media persons, the advocate said that the commission has so far questioned 445 people out of the 704 summoned.

Financial aid soon

The commission had recommended for financial assistance to those who were injured, arrested, and remanded in connection with the incident.

“The process of extending assistance to some of them is underway,” he said. Murugan said that the commission had sought the details on the whereabouts of 108 ambulances, fire service vehicle on the day of incident, but the department is yet to submit details.