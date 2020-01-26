Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Political consultants a threat to democracy’

Very rarely bureaucrats speak up their mind about developments relating to politics.

By T Muruganandham
CHENNAI: Very rarely bureaucrats speak up their mind about developments relating to politics. On Saturday, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, who is in his 35th year of civil service, did that.Shanmugam, who had also served as Joint Chief Electoral Officer when late TN Seshan was Chief Election Commissioner, took a dig at political consultants being engaged by parties to face elections.

This assumes significance since political consultancies have worked for many political parties already. “Sometimes, I get shocked on knowing that political parties are engaging consultants to face elections. This is the challenge to our democracy from those who use technology to brainwash people,” he said while speaking at the National Voters Day celebrations here.

“I wonder how these consultants can give ideas to parties. If you want to know what the people need, you have to go to the people. Where is the need for engaging consultants from elsewhere to tell us what is to be done here? Using caste and communal feelings for gaining political mileage is a danger. But a bigger danger is the use of technology to brainwash voters with false messages through social media.Governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the National Voters Day awards.

