SSI murder case: Houses searched, three held

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: NIA seems to be piecing together the puzzle to unravel the intricate link in the string of arrests of extremists from across the country. Interrogation with the accused in the murder of SSI Y Wilson in Kanniyakumari led the NIA sleuths to Cuddalore, where they searched the houses of the two wives of Khaja Moideen.

Moideen, who was arrested earlier this month, has been accused of attempting to revive the al-Umma network, as well as indoctrinating youth to join the Islamic State in Tamil Nadu. A police official, without elaborating, said that ‘key materials’ were seized from the house on Friday. Sources pointed out Moideen had been funding his indoctrination mission by selling vast swathes of land owned by him in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

On Wednesday, three persons — B Muhammad Ali, ‘Pura’ Gani and Amir — were nabbed in Ramanathapuram. The trio was allegedly part of the network spreading the IS ideology. Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kondur, was known as K Manikandan before he embraced Islam along with his family. Ali is suspected to have been laundering money for the terrorists.

