After 30 years of illicit liquor making, 52 Ranipet villagers give up 'profession' to lead new life

RANIPET: It is a far off village lying away from the din and dust of the city. Adjoining hills and thick woods give a cover for the people who indulge in illegal activity.



Sambasivapuram, located 15 km away from Ranipet, which is buzzing with industrial activities, has been a safe haven for some people who have for long been brewing illicit liquor.



The village was branded for the illicit liquor in the registers of the prohibition enforcement wing (PEW).

However, on Monday, the village assumed a new look as top officers of the Police and other government departments landed on it.



A befitting event was organised at the village to trumpet the return of those involved in illicit liquor brewing to normal life. It could be achieved due to the sustained efforts of the Ranipet SP A Mayilvahanan.

'As many as 52 people, including 40 from Sambasivapuram village, have given up indulging in illicit liquor brewing and have returned to normal life. Our efforts to persuade the bootleggers to abandon the illegal activity have paid the dividends,' Mayilvahanan said.



Barring the 40 men from Sambasivapuram, five are from Thimiri, two from Kavanur, and one each from Karungalikuppam, Paradarami, Makkankudisai, Venkatapuram and Thanakulam.

The surrender of a notorious bootlegger Pannu Kumar before the police SP on January 22 triggered a change of mind among those involved in illicit liquor brewing.



SP Mayilvahanan said, 'Following the surrender of Pannu Kumar, several men came forward to desert illicit liquor brewing and take up other jobs to return to normal life.'

As soon as Ranipet district was created in November 2019, the action to root out illegal liquor brewing was set rolling by the police, cracking down on bootleggers. A massive raid was held on 10 January resulting in the arrest of 12 persons.



What next for the men who have given up their 'profession'?



The Police, Revenue and Rural Development departments are taking steps to assist these people with facilitating bank loans to start their own occupation or enterprise as part of rehabilitation measures.

'The State Bank of India will offer loans for them to start self-employment,' Mayilvahanan informed.



The government departments are planning to empower the villagers through education and make the youngsters concentrate on sports as well.

'Steps will be taken to provide education to the children in school-going age. A library will be established in the village. Sports equipment will also be provided for the youngsters,' another officer said.



Officers including DSP B Geetha (Ranipet), Tahsildar Balaji (Wallajah) and Block Development Officer (BDO) Muthuselvi (Arcot) were also present at the event.



Monitoring team

A monitoring committee consisting of officials of Police in the rank of Inspectors and Sub- Inspectors and local villagers will be formed to monitor the rehabilitated men.



They will keep an eye on the men and liaise with the government authorities on the requirements for rehabilitation, besides ensuring the rehabilitated men do not return to the illegal activity.