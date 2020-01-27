Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID arrests two more in Tamil Nadu PSC exam scam

One of them allegedly offered Rs 15 lakh to the other to help a few students secure good marks after which they decided to make candidates appear at Keelkarai and Rameswaram centres.

Published: 27th January 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the TNPSC Group IV exam scam. The arrested were identified as H Omkanthan (45), a record clerk, and agent A Balasundararaj (45) of Theni.

According to a release, Omkanthan befriended Jayakumar of Mogappair through an agent named Palani in 2019. "Jayakumar, allegedly offered Rs 15 lakh to Omkanthan to help a few students secure good marks, for which he also paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh," said a police officer.  The duo decided to make candidates appear at Keelkarai and Rameswaram centres. A day before the exam, he gave them pen with disappearing ink to write the examination.

Omkanthan was assigned to assist TNPSC staff Manickavel in transporting the answer sheets from Rameswaram to Chennai. On September 1, after the exam was over, at around 8 pm after loading the answer sheets in a parcel van, Omkanthan kept the key with him. Jayakumar followed the van in another vehicle.

At around 10.30 pm, Omkanthan took Manickavel, van driver, and a policeman guarding the vehicle for dinner at a restaurant near Sivagangai, during which time Jayakumar stole the answer sheets. When they stopped again at around 5.30 am the next day, Jayakumar replaced the answer sheets, which was handed over in Chennai on September 2.

The main suspect Jayakumar is still at large. TMC(M) president GK Vasan urged TNPSC to ensure foolproof recruitment in competitive examinations.

