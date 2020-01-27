Ex-Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru named as DMK principal secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK Tiruchy south district secretary KN Nehru has been appointed as the new principal secretary. He replaces TR Baalu. According to reliable sources, Nehru is the first person to get one of the top party posts from the central region in the last four decades.

A press statement from K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary said, “Former Minister KN Nehru, district secretary of Tiruchy South district unit, known for aggressive party work, has been appointed as principal secretary.”

According to party sources, KN Nehru has conducted five state conferences in Tiruchy and was serving as the district secretary since 1994 after Vaiko split and formed MDMK. He contested seven times and won on four occasions.

Now he represents Tiruchy West assembly constituency. He served in cabinet three times and handled electricity, food and civil supplies, transport portfolios.