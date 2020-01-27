Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai fireman gets award for bravery

A 40-year-old fireman who braved his life to save the life of a 2.5-year-old girl from a 15-feet bore well in 2018 has been recognized after 16 months, with the state award for gallantry on Sunday.

Published: 27th January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

R Raja, 40, a fireman who hails from Soormangalam in Thalaignayiru block in Nagapattinam district, and works in Velankanni fire station has been awarded 'Anna Gallantry Award' in the Republic Day program in Chennai.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented him the award, a medal and a cash prize of `1 lakh for rescuing a 2.5-year-old girl from a 15-feet bore well in a village named Puthupalli in Keelaiyur block in Nagapattinam district on September 23, 2018. While speaking to TNIE, the fireman Raja, said, "I am honoured to receive the award. I got a bit sad that I was not recognized during last year and I moved on. Although it came late, My family who motivates and I are happy about it.

I thank the people who recommended me, and the state government for the award."

It can be recalled that, Sivadarshini, the 2.5-year-old daughter of farmer Karthikeyan and Mala, who was playing in her family's backyard slipped and fell into the pit around 1 pm on September 23, 2018, The parents and relatives who were unable to pull the child out on their own called the fire services. The fire and rescue services in Velankanni and Thalaignayiru police stations rushed to the spot.  At least 15 firemen began the rescue operation around 3.15 pm.

TAGS
fireman Gallantry award bravery
