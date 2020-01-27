Republic Day: Tricolour adds hue of unity in mosques at Tiruchy

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the backdrop of the furore over CAA, Muslims celebrated Republic Day in a grand manner. Almost all mosques in Tiruchy were seen adorned with the Tricolour on Sunday. Mosque office-bearers told TNIE it was important to sensitise people on the importance of the Constitution on this day.

Some youth even put up the image of the preamble of the Constitution as their status on social media and instant messaging platforms. National flags and banners with slogans like, ‘India is our country and Islam our breath’ adorned Muslim-dominated areas in the city.

Sahul Hameed, joint secretary of Noor-ul-Hudha mosque in Alwarthopu said, “Every year, we celebrate Republic Day in mosques but this year, we are organising it in a grand manner. Given the current tension caused over CAA and NPR, it had become more important for people to realise our preamble spells out equality and secularism. What better day to protect the Constitution than the day it came into force?”

He jointly organised the Republic Day meeting at the Ilahi mosque in Beema Nagar where members of both Noor-ul-Hudha and Ilahi mosques attended. Movements such as Students Islamic Organisation and Welfare Party of India (WPI) also held events on the day. WPI district secretary Jamal Mohamed said, “There were many Muslim leaders who took part in the freedom struggle and sacrificed their lives.

“There is an attempt to portray Muslims as outsiders. By organising Republic Day celebrations, we are fighting that attempt.”

As part of the event in mosques, members talked about freedom fighters who gave their lives for this country. They also took an oath to protect the Constitution.