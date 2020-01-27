So far, over 1,500 screened for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health has so far screened over 1,500 people for coronavirus at three airports over a period of one week. Speaking to Express, Dr K Koladaswamy, Director of Public Health said, "We have been screening passengers at Chennai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore airports. No cases have been detected so far, he said."

When quizzed about how to seek protection from the virus, Dr Koladaswamy said, frequent hand washing and covering of mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing will prevent the spread. “We have informed doctors about coronavirus and it’s symptoms. An isolation ward has been kept ready at government hospitals, “ he added.