Tamil DRDO scientist honoured

CHENNAI: The 2019 Sastra Distinguished Alumni Excellence Award was presented to S Pazhanikumar, a 1992 mechanical engineering graduate and a scientist at DRDO-CVRDE for his outstanding public service and contributing to India’s defence.

The 2019 Sastra Distinguished Alumni Excellence award for Corporate Service was awarded to 1994 electrical engineering graduate SV Ramanan, CEO India and Asia, Intellect Design Arena.

Girish Mathroobootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks was presented the award for his exceptional entrepreneurial excellence. All awards were presented in the Sastra Alumni Global meet in Chennai on Sunday. The event was presided by President of Sastra Alumni Association Sridhar Gopalan.

