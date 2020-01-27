Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit hosts 'at home' reception

The Governor presented Rolling Trophies to district collectors who excelled in Armed Forces Flag Day 2018 collection.

CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Hon’ble Governor Banwarilal Purohit meet the Higher Officials of Defence and Police at the Republic Day celebration held in Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit hosted the Republic Day reception ‘at home’ in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and senior government officials attended the function.

The Governor said, "Even as we celebrate our Constitution, we must remind ourselves that it is a dynamic, living document of our religion of willing accommodation and harmonious togetherness. This is certainly easy to talk about, but not so easy to implement. Despite this reality, as a nation, India has proved to be a land of wondrous unity, collective sanity coupled with individual dignity that comes of equitable distribution of our common resources."

The Governor then presented Rolling Trophies to district collectors who excelled in Armed Forces Flag Day 2018 collection. He also presented awards to students for exemplary performance in various cultural events as part of the Republic Day celebrations and presented awards to floats of government departments.

The Police Department received the first prize, Department of Agriculture and Horticulture received was second followed by Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

