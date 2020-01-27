Upset with treatment, man makes hoax bomb threat to Coimbatore hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police inquired and later released a 35-year-old man who threatened to turn into a human bomb and cause an explosion at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). According to sources from the police department, the call was made as the person was upset with the treatment provided at the hospital.

The police said, Beer from Kuniyamuthur had contacted the Chennai police control room on Friday night and had threatened that he will cause an explosion at the CMCH, having turned into a human bomb himself. He disconnected the call after making the threat.

The police traced the location of the 35-year-old using his mobile tower location and informed about the matter to the Coimbatore city police for further investigation.

The Race Course police who detained Beer found that had been in an inebriated state while making the threat call, during inquiry.

He confessed to the police that he issued the bomb threat as the duty doctors at CMCH refused to give proper treatment to him when he went there to get an injury on his head looked at. The police issued a warning before releasing him, said sources.

Five killed in accident on Madurai-Dindigul road

DINDIGUL: Five persons died in a road accident involving two cars and a cyclist on Madurai-Dindigul road near Ammayanayakkanur on Saturday. According to sources, Prakadish, a native of Oddanchattram, and his grandmother, Periyammal (70), were heading to Oddanchattram in a car.

Near Sadaiyandipuram, Prakadish hit a cyclist and rammed a median before jumping over to the other side, right on the path of a car heading to Madurai from Dindigul. The two cars crashed head-on. Periyammal and three passengers in the other car were killed on the spot, while one more died on the way to hospital. Three injured were rushed to government Dindigul hospital. Police registered a case.