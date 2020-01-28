Activists want Coimbatore Corporation resolutions to be uploaded on website

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seeking transparency in projects proposed and implemented by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), activists have demanded that resolutions of the civic body be uploaded on its official website.

The corporation stopped uploading its resolutions since June 2017, said the activists, adding that there must be transparency in the process in order to prevent irregularities from occurring.

RTI activist S P Thiyagarajan said he had taken this issue up with the Madras High Court and Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman urging the CCMC to upload the resolutions. Despite the Ombudsman instructing the corporation to do the same, the latter did not oblige, he claimed.

Even as the corporation reiterates that it would provide the resolution copy if anyone demands it, Thiyagarajan alleged that his efforts to get copies of the resolutions through the Right to Information Act (RTI) went in vain.

"I was asked to pay more for the copies that I requested using RTI. By uploading the resolutions on the website, any resident could check if their tax money is utilised well," he said.

J Daniel Jesudass, another activist, claimed that a few corporations in Tamil Nadu including the Greater Chennai Corporation disclose the resolutions on their websites. "This would clarify whether the fund allocated for the projects are used properly."

However, the officials from the CCMC had a different version to the story. Top officials claimed that the site is currently under maintenance and that the workspace is being upgraded using new software.

"There is a stay in the High Court regarding the resolutions. Thus, they are not been uploaded. Moreover, other corporations have stopped uploading the documents on their websites too. If anyone asks for the documents, we are ready to provide them with a copy," officials said.