Actor Rajinikanth will not fall into BJP's trap: TNCC president KS Alagiri

Published: 28th January 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Actor Rajinikanth will not fall into BJP's trap, said Tamil Nadu State Congress Committee president KS Alagiri, on Sunday.

He was interacting with journalists after the Republic Day celebrations at the district party headquarters in the city and said Rajinikanth's statement on Periyar has come due to him being dependent on BJP.

The State Congress president went on to say that Periyar was a social reformer and added that the Congress party strongly condemns the State government's decision to conduct public examinations for students of classes V and VIII.

"This is RSS ideology. The RSS is trying to introduce Hindu code of law and caste-based education here. Such an education system is against the social justice. The AIADMK which followed Periyar's ideology is now on a different route and it is condemnable," he said.

Responding to a query about local body elections, Alagiri said that the party would soon announce about the alliance for the local body elections.

