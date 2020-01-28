BJP functionary murder: Police, family members rule out religious enmity

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the city is abuzz with rumours that Vijayaraghu, the BJP functionary was killed due to religious enmity, family members and the police clarify that the murder happened over personal fights and there was no religious angle to it.

Usha Rani, the sister of the deceased, said, "Babu murdered my brother due to a fight over a cell phone theft. Last year, he stole a cell phone from a nearby hotel and my brother confronted him. Their enmity started then." She added, "We did not file cases because he lived in our locality. We never thought a cell phone issue would turn so grave."

Gayathri V, the daughter of Vijayaraghu claimed that her father had earlier warned them to be safe, as Babu was near the house frequently. Reportedly, Babu was arrested and was out on bail after a complaint was filed by Vijayaraghu's family. "Babu was released on bail ten days ago. After spotting him near our house often, my father told us to be safe," she said.

Police officials also rebuffed the religion angle, as the three suspects belonged to different religions. A Amalraj, IG, Central Zone, said, "There is no religious enmity. All three suspects belong to different religions. We will catch them soon."

BJP demands compensation and govt job to kin of the deceased:

Tensions prevailed at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital on Monday evening, when hundreds of BJP cadre and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan arrived here to collect the body of the BJP functionary. After receiving Vijayaraghu's body, the BJP cadre took out a rally from the hospital to his house in Palakarai behind the ambulance carrying the remains of the BJP functionary.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Pon Radhakrishnan said, "We demand a proper investigation. The government should pay a solatium of Rs1 crore and assure government jobs to the kin of the deceased."