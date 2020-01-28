Home States Tamil Nadu

CM and Deputy CM confer with ministers on host of issues

Sources said party top brass sought views of the ministers, about the present political situation.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam| Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday, held one-to-one meetings with ministers on a host of issues, including elections for rest of the rural and urban local bodies, government’s stance on updation of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), alliance for forthcoming elections, reasons for fewer Rural Body Local Body posts won by AIADMK during the recently concluded elections to Rural Local Bodies, etc.

In the morning, the CM held discussions with the deputy CM and a few senior ministers. The discussions continued with all Cabinet colleagues in the evening at the secretariat, amd it lasted for around four hours.
The meeting assumes significance as it took place in the backdrop of friction between BJP and AIADMK. CM Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had to intervene and ask certain party functionaries not to speak about the alliance in public.

Sources said party top brass sought views of the ministers, about the present political situation. They also asked the ministers to be careful about the selection of candidates for the ensuing elections to the rest of the local bodies. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also seemed to have advised the ministers about how to strengthen party in places where it performed poorly during the recently concluded elections.

Former RBI Guv seeks funds for setting up public finance centre
Chennai: Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and presently, Chairman of Madras School of Economics (MSE), Dr C Rangarajan on Monday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat and sought the State government grant for establishing a Centre for Public Finance (CPF) in Chennai. “We have sought a grant of Rs 2.5 crore per annum for five years, for establishing a Centre for Public Finance in Chennai.

This centre will work exclusively for the State finances and support the government in decision-making on policies. We will also support the government in projecting revenues, GDP and other figures. We will do research relating to various aspects of State finances,” Professor KR Shanmugam, Director, MSE, who had accompanied Rangarajan, told Express. “The CPF will conduct annual conferences and also training programme on public finances.” 

Views sought
Sources said party top brass sought views of the ministers, about the present political situation. They also asked the ministers to be careful about the selection of candidates for civic polls

