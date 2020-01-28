Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Annie Besant was received with pomp on its maiden arrival to its base port in Chennai on Monday. It was received by the Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No5 (TN), senior officers and families of the guards.

The indigenously built ship was commissioned by Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, Government of India, at Khidderpore Dock, Kolkata, on January 12. The ship is capable of undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations such as surveillance and search and rescue.