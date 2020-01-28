Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore: Elderly man attempts suicide

Abandoned, 75-year-old was staying at railway station when sons attacked him

Published: 28th January 2020

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Old age brings with it its own difficulties and challenges, especially in the modern days when everyone is so concerned about their personal lives to the extent of neglecting or even abusing their parents. Here, in an incident near Chidambaram in Cuddalore, a 75-year-old man attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene in the collectorate premises after he and his last son’s family were thrown out of a house by the elderly man’s two other sons. The incident happened during the weekly grievances redressal meeting in Cuddalore on Monday.

Without any clue as to what to do next, the family has found refuge near a railway station. As per official sources, R Govindaraj of Keezhaanuvimpettai has four sons. While his last son, who is working abroad, has been taking care of his father, Govindaraj constructed a house and registered it on the last son’s name.
Angered by the registration of the house on the last son’s name, Govindaraj’s first son Shivakumar and third son Ranganathan harassed the septuagenarian and brutally attacked him. 

The video of the attack somehow found its way to social media. According to police, after getting thrown out of the house, Govindaraj and his last son’s family has now been staying near Killai railway station. Govindaraj alleged that, despite filing a complaint with Killai police, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, on Monday, after handing over his petition to District Revenue Officer R Rajakirubakaran, the elderly man suddenly poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. Police personnel thwarted the attempt and administered first aid. He was sent to New Town police for inquiry.

