Gynaecologist in the dock for negligence

District Collector T Anbalagan on Monday directed Joint-Director of Health Department to investigate a complaint of medical negligence and intimidation against a gynaecologist.

Published: 28th January 2020

By Express News Service

KARUR: District Collector T Anbalagan on Monday directed Joint-Director of Health Department to investigate a complaint of medical negligence and intimidation against a gynaecologist.

In her complaint, Hairul Afrin (24) of Pallapatti in Aravakurichi, stated that she became pregnant in 2018 two years after her marriage to Sheik Feroz. She was under the care of Dr Sumathi Umashankar in a private hospital from October 2018.

After delivery, Afrin said, she noticed colour change and foul odour during urination. When she approached Dr Sumathi , she allegedly told her that it was common after delivery and she would become normal in a week. But Afrin’s condition did not improve even after two weeks and the couple reportedly approached another doctor, Shanthi Kannan , who examined her and told them that it was a case of medical negligence. Dr Shanthi allegedly explained to the couple that Dr Sumathi had botched up the Episiotomy procedure ( cutting the genitals during delivery to ease the baby out) Afrin said they confronted Dr.Sumathi with the facts and that she accepted the mistake. Also, she allegedly promised Afrin to bear the cost of Rs 2,20,000 towards Perineal body repair surgery, a procedure where a plastic bag is surgically attached to the stomach to collect human waste.

The couple took treatment from another hospital in Namakkal. Once treatment began, Dr Sumathi allegedly started threatening her and Afrin said has been living with a plastic bag attached to her stomach for over six months.

On Monday, Afrin was brought to the collectorate in an ambulance to submit her petition demanding action against Dr Sumathi.

The Joint Director of Health told TNIE, “We have just received the order from the district collector and will look into it. The incident has taken place in a private hospital and it will take at least 2-3 days to investigate the complaint thoroughly. Once we complete the probe, information will be provided.”

