Home States Tamil Nadu

Made to stay in loo for decade, nonagenarian woman rescued from Thoothukudi

A 95-year-old woman who had been forced by a couple to dwell inside a cramped toilet for over a decade, was rescued by the officials of One Stop Centre (OSC) on Saturday.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

child sex abuse

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 95-year-old woman who had been forced by a couple to dwell inside a cramped toilet for over a decade, was rescued by the officials of One Stop Centre (OSC) on Saturday. The couple was arrested, and was released on bail later. The couple—F Nicholas (40) and Mary Indira — is a relative of victim Maria Michael.

Maria was made to live in the toilet and was underfed, said sources. After her plight was made public through a video, officials of OSC did a fact-check and found that the allegation was true. The woman was shivering in cold and was in a poor health condition; she was immediately rescued and taken to an old age home, sources added. 

An OSC official told TNIE that the woman is unable to speak. 
“She was subjected to humiliation,” sources said, adding that the childless Maria’s husband had passed away decades ago. Investigations suggest that Nicholas, who is son of Maria’s younger sister, adopted the old woman, eyeing her properties. “After acquiring her properties, he had started abusing her,” sources said. 

He is working in a private school as a teacher. Based on OSC’s complaint, police booked Nicholas and Mary Indira under Section 336 of IPC and Section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp