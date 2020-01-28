Made to stay in loo for decade, nonagenarian woman rescued from Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 95-year-old woman who had been forced by a couple to dwell inside a cramped toilet for over a decade, was rescued by the officials of One Stop Centre (OSC) on Saturday. The couple was arrested, and was released on bail later. The couple—F Nicholas (40) and Mary Indira — is a relative of victim Maria Michael.

Maria was made to live in the toilet and was underfed, said sources. After her plight was made public through a video, officials of OSC did a fact-check and found that the allegation was true. The woman was shivering in cold and was in a poor health condition; she was immediately rescued and taken to an old age home, sources added.

An OSC official told TNIE that the woman is unable to speak.

“She was subjected to humiliation,” sources said, adding that the childless Maria’s husband had passed away decades ago. Investigations suggest that Nicholas, who is son of Maria’s younger sister, adopted the old woman, eyeing her properties. “After acquiring her properties, he had started abusing her,” sources said.

He is working in a private school as a teacher. Based on OSC’s complaint, police booked Nicholas and Mary Indira under Section 336 of IPC and Section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.