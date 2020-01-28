MVI candidates selection quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the selection of 32 candidates made for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspectors Grade-II, will stand automatically effaced. Justice N Anand Venkatesh also directed PSC to streamline and redo selection process, on January 24.

Consequently, also to direct PSC to call 226 candidates for oral test, based on marks obtained by them in the written exam, and then conduct certificate verification for direct recruitment of 113 candidates. TNPSC shall complete the process of final selection within four weeks, after it receives a report from the maintenance department, which will verify/scrutinise certificates of candidates, and publish fresh list of selected candidates on its website.