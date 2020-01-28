New flag mast installed inside Big Temple

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A new flag mast was installed in the Big Temple on Monday. The wood mast measures 40 feet in height and cost Rs 9 lakh. The mast has Rudra Bhagam for 28.5 feet and the remaining portion has equal distribution of Brahma Bhagam and Vishnu Bhagam. The base is made of granite. Special prayers were offered to the mast before it was installed. It will later be covered with copper casing.

Meanwhile, the consecration rituals began with conduct of “Yajamana Anugyay” in the main hall leading to the sanctum of Peruvudayar shrine. Special prayers were performed to the small Shiva lingam and the idol of Goddess kept in the hall as the main shrine was closed for renovation. Invitation for the festival was taken around the temple. Music instruments such as Nadaswaram and Thavil were played. The ceremonies would continue till the consecration of the temple on February 5. Ganapathy homam and other ceremonies would be performed on Tuesday, followed by other rituals. On January 31, water from Vennaru river would be taken in pots in procession to the temple and placed in the Yagasalai where pooja would be held till February 5. On that day, the consecration would be held between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.

District Collector M Govinda Rao, Babaji Raja Bhonsale, hereditary trustee of the Palace Devasthanam, which manages 88 temples including Big Temple, Durai Tirugnanam, President of Consecration Committee, S S S Maheswaran, SP, were among present there.