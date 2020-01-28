Not possible to conduct Thanjavur Big Temple consecration only in Tamil: TN govt to HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department of the Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that the Thanjavur Big Temple's consecration would be conducted in both Tamil and Sanskrit as per Agama dictums and that it was not possible to do it exclusively in Tamil.

Responding to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Thirumurugan before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the Principal Secretary of the HR and CE department, in his counter-affidavit, contended that Thirumurai Parayanam, which includes Panniru Thirumurai, Abhirami Anthathi, Thirupugal and so on will be performed during Yagasalai poojas and Maha Abishekam to the deities on February 5.

The department also submitted that, apart from two regular 'Odhuvaarmoorthigal' of the temple, more than 80 Odhuvarmoorthigal from Madurai Annal Arakkattalai Thevara Padasalai, who are well versed in Thirumuraigal, have been specially engaged for reciting.

It also stated that there was no proof that the rituals ought to be exclusively in Tamil and the poojas and rituals are done in accordance with the principles laid down in the Agamas and in consonance with the prevalent custom and usage of the temple.

"The rituals and ceremonies are conducted in accordance with Agamas and custom and usage (sic). Further, no special preference is given to Sanskrit over Tamil. Both the languages are given due importance as required," the Principal Secretary added.