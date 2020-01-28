Physics teacher suspended for long absenteeism, failing to teach school students in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A postgraduate physics teacher working at a government school in Vellore district was placed under suspension on Tuesday for taking long leaves and failing to handle classes even when he did report at school.

The action was followed after students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Serkadu, in Katpadi block made complaints. The district collector, A Shanmuga Sundaram, had also made a surprise inspection regarding the low success rate of students in board examinations.

'The physics teacher, Vasanth, used to go on leave without authorization. The students had complained to the collector that he didn't teach even he used to show up at the school. Hence, he has been placed under suspension,' Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Mars said.

The suspension order was served to him following the instructions made by the district collector.

The school showed poor performance in board examinations. In the last academic year, it registered a success rate of 72.9 per cent in class XII, 75 per cent in class XI and 54 per cent in Class X.

The district collector reviewed the performance of teachers, subject wise, during the inspection and questioned them as to why the pass percentage was so poor.

He directed them to pay special attention on slow learners and hold class tests periodically to improve the students’ understanding of the subjects.

Senior officials including CEO Mars accompanied the collector during the inspection.