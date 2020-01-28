Home States Tamil Nadu

Physics teacher suspended for long absenteeism, failing to teach school students in Tamil Nadu

The district collector, A Shanmuga Sundaram, had also made a surprise inspection regarding the low success rate of students in board examinations. The district collector, A Shanmuga Sundaram, had als

Published: 28th January 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

The suspension order was served to him following the instructions made by the district collector.

The suspension order was served to him following the instructions made by the district collector. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  A postgraduate physics teacher working at a government school in Vellore district was placed under suspension on Tuesday for taking long leaves and failing to handle classes even when he did report at school. 

The action was followed after students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Serkadu, in Katpadi block made complaints. The district collector, A Shanmuga Sundaram, had also made a surprise inspection regarding the low success rate of students in board examinations.

'The physics teacher, Vasanth, used to go on leave without authorization. The students had complained to the collector that he didn't teach even he used to show up at the school. Hence, he has been placed under suspension,' Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Mars said.

The suspension order was served to him following the instructions made by the district collector.

The school showed poor performance in board examinations. In the last academic year, it registered a success rate of 72.9 per cent in class XII, 75 per cent in class XI and 54 per cent in Class X.

The district collector reviewed the performance of teachers, subject wise, during the inspection and questioned them as to why the pass percentage was so poor.

He directed them to pay special attention on slow learners and hold class tests periodically to improve the students’ understanding of the subjects.

Senior officials including CEO Mars accompanied the collector during the inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore School Vellore Teacher Tamil Nadu Schools Teacher Suspended
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp