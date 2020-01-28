Plea seeking opening of main entrance in Subramaniyaswamy temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to take a decision on a representation given for opening the main entrance of the Subramaniyaswamy temple in Tiruchendur.



The litigant SP Narayanan of Tiruchendur submitted that the Rajagopuram entrance, which forms the main entrance of the Tiruchendur temple, remained closed since 1988 owing to the superstition that the opening of the Rajagopuram doors would affect the career of a number of local politicians.



As all other entrances of the temple are narrower compared to the Rajagopuram entrance, the closure of the entrance put the devotees to hardships, especially during festivals, the litigant claimed.



Though he had filed a similar petition before the court last year and the same was disposed of with directions to the government to consider the same, Narayanan approached the court again citing the upcoming Thai Poosam festival on February 8.



He prayed the court to direct the government to open the Rajagopuram entrance to facilitate entry and exit of devotees during the Thai Poosam festival. However, the government counsels stated that the department would take a decision after considering the aspects which led to the closure of the said entrance, within four weeks.



Recording the same, a Bench, comprising justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, disposed of the case.