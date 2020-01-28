Puducherry L-G, CM seek apology from each other over ‘At Home’ event

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Republic Day ‘At Home’ function in Puducherry has yet again kicked up a storm, with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy asking each other to apologise over protocol. On Sunday, CM Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues abruptly walked out of the function when the CM was invited to honour the two Padma awardees. The CM alleged that the event of honouring the awardees, Manoj Das for Padma Bhushan and V K Munussamy for Padma Shri, was organised without the knowledge or approval from the government.

L-G Kiran Bedi in her WhatsApp statement on Monday said, the CM should apologise to the Padma awardees, the cultural team organisers and the L-G office bearers for ‘disrespecting the sanctity of a national event’.

However, the CM issued a clarification to the incident by stating that the L-G has insulted the elected government and the people of Puducherry by organising a programme without the informing the government. He termed the action as “misuse of power” and violation of the rules” and demanded an apology from Bedi. Addressing mediapersons, the CM said that ‘At home’ function is organised by th