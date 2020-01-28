Red tape strangling Tiruchy city development

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Officials of Southern Railway and the city Corporation have been sparring for close to two years over pulling down a centuries- old over bridge in the city.

Even as officials mull over when the 154-year-old structure near Maris theatre would be reconstructed, the bridge has started developing cracks.

Sources said it was unclear when the civic body would approve pulling down of the structure.

Senior officials of Southern Railway and the city Corporation recently sat together to thrash out a solution, but all that came out was hot air, said sources.

“We talked to Corporation officials several times. This lime and mortar bridge has developed cracks at several places and can no longer handle the volume of traffic. The bridge was constructed in 1866. We communicated this issue in January 2018 and suggested 50:50 cost-sharing for the reconstruction. Although we had a consensus regarding the design of the new bridge, they sought time to discuss the cost-sharing proposal,” a railway source said.

Ironically, the issue of cost is being flagged at a time when the civic body is spending crores of rupees under the Smart City project. Corporation officials, however, said the project would not face any delay. “We have to follow certain procedures before going ahead with the decision. We have already received a detailed project report and the design of the new bridge. Once we get permission from the higher authorities, we will go ahead with the project,” said an official.

Though the civic body has to follow its due process, sources admitted that the corporation’s snail’s pace in decision making has been a concern for the railways. “We hope the corporation would take a decision soon. If they again fail to come up with a decision in two or three months, it would be a major concern. However, our engineers are already monitoring the developments,” a senior official said.

Sources in the engineering department claimed that the long term planning followed by the British in their engineering projects actually helped the railway and corporation. “They followed a long term planning in most of their projects. Otherwise, this bridge would not stand after so many years. However, if there is further delay, the corporation should consider regulating traffic over this bridge,” an engineer said.