Tiruchy tops Flag Day contributions

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: District Collector S Sivarasu received an award from Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for collecting Flag Day donations above the target set by the State government. For Tiruchy district, the government had set a target of Rs 3.04 crore to be collected as Flag Day contributions for the ex-servicemen fund.

The district under the guidance of Sivarasu collected Rs 3.60 crore and placed third in the State in terms of contributions. The Governor presented the award to the collector at the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. Incidentally, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur placed first and second.