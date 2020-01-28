Home States Tamil Nadu

‘What has been done end to banner culture?’

HC asks why only AIADMK, DMK have vowed to do away with it

Published: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While hearing a contempt petition and writ petitions from ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy on Monday, a bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha observed why no other parties except AIADMK and DMK have filed sworn-affidavits stating that they would not put up digital banners and hoardings in public places.

Directing the Home Secretary to file a report on steps taken to curb the banner culture and punitive action taken against offenders, the bench adjourned the matter to February 27. While passing orders on a PIL from Ramaswamy, the then first bench headed by Chief Justice in 2018 had directed authorities to remove illegal structures and take action against officials who had facilitated putting up of the banners. Alleging that this order was not complied with, Ramaswamy filed a contempt petition.

When the matter came up on Monday, the government pleader told the bench that all unauthorised structures in public places had been removed. In the Subashree case, a chargesheet has been filed before the trial court, he added.

Directing the government pleader to clarify as to whether there is proper scheme in place to issue advertisements to newspapers worth lakh and issuing a warning to the Corporation deputy commissioner that he would be asked to appear if he fails to convene regular meetings to discuss the banners issue, the judges adjourned the matter.Subashree, a 23-year-old techie, died after a party hoarding fell on her and she was run over by a water tanker lorry on September 13.

Stay on case against Karti, wife till Feb 12
Chennai: The interim stay in the tax evasion case against Karti Chidambaram and wife Srinidhi has been extended till February 12. Justice M Sundar extended the stay in the hearing on Monday. Originally the judge had restrained the special court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs, on January 20. The couple contended that no offence is attracted since the statutory time limit for I-T department to pass a reassessment order for 2014-15 expired on December 31, 2019. The duo had challenged the transfer of case to a Court of Sessions saying the alleged offence took place in 2015 and the that Karti became an MP only in 2019

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal Banner
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp