‘What has been done end to banner culture?’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While hearing a contempt petition and writ petitions from ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy on Monday, a bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha observed why no other parties except AIADMK and DMK have filed sworn-affidavits stating that they would not put up digital banners and hoardings in public places.

Directing the Home Secretary to file a report on steps taken to curb the banner culture and punitive action taken against offenders, the bench adjourned the matter to February 27. While passing orders on a PIL from Ramaswamy, the then first bench headed by Chief Justice in 2018 had directed authorities to remove illegal structures and take action against officials who had facilitated putting up of the banners. Alleging that this order was not complied with, Ramaswamy filed a contempt petition.

When the matter came up on Monday, the government pleader told the bench that all unauthorised structures in public places had been removed. In the Subashree case, a chargesheet has been filed before the trial court, he added.

Directing the government pleader to clarify as to whether there is proper scheme in place to issue advertisements to newspapers worth lakh and issuing a warning to the Corporation deputy commissioner that he would be asked to appear if he fails to convene regular meetings to discuss the banners issue, the judges adjourned the matter.Subashree, a 23-year-old techie, died after a party hoarding fell on her and she was run over by a water tanker lorry on September 13.

Stay on case against Karti, wife till Feb 12

Chennai: The interim stay in the tax evasion case against Karti Chidambaram and wife Srinidhi has been extended till February 12. Justice M Sundar extended the stay in the hearing on Monday. Originally the judge had restrained the special court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs, on January 20. The couple contended that no offence is attracted since the statutory time limit for I-T department to pass a reassessment order for 2014-15 expired on December 31, 2019. The duo had challenged the transfer of case to a Court of Sessions saying the alleged offence took place in 2015 and the that Karti became an MP only in 2019