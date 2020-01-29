27k farmers received Rs 10.20 crore incentive for paddy procurement: Minister Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Tuesday said that so far around 27,000 farmers have received Rs 10.20 crore as incentive by State government for paddy procurement, in addition to the minimum support price fixed by the Centre per quintal.

“Till date, 1.58 lakh metric tonnes has been procured through 1,292 direct procurement centres (DPCs). Of them, 1,141 are in delta districts. During the past eight years, farmers have got Rs 721 crore towards incentive,” the Food Minister said while reviewing the functioning of his department.

The minister also said more DPCs would be opened if need arises and priority would be given to paddy brought by differently-abled farmers. He also informed that 13 lakh metric tonnes of raw and boiled rice, wheat, sugar, pulses and palm oil have been kept in stock. This would be sufficient for the next four months.

The minister advised the officials to ensure fixing of GPS equipment in lorries meant for carrying PDS supplies. Storage infrastructure for PDS supplies was increased from 13 to 22 lakh metric tonnes.