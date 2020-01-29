Home States Tamil Nadu

Burglars decamp with liquor bottles worth Rs 81,000

Burglars looted a TASMAC outlet by drilling a hole in the wall and decamped with liquor bottles worth Rs 81,000 at Chettithangal village near Ranipet on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Burglars looted a TASMAC outlet by drilling a hole in the wall and decamped with liquor bottles worth `81,000 at Chettithangal village near Ranipet on Monday.“The outlet is located in the outskirts of Ranipet town and is run at a private commercial complex,” police sources said, adding that the incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the owner of the complex, while passing by the outlet, noticed the hole in the side of the wall, and informed the salesman.

Of the six shops in the complex, five are unoccupied and only one outlet has been operated. It is located in a non-residential area, and there are hardly any commercial activities within a kilometre or two, the police sources said.

“The incident happened at midnight after the salesman, Y Muneeswaran (43) closed the outlet at around 10.00pm on Monday and returned home. The burglars drilled a hole in the side of the wall, which is one and half feet wide, enough for a lean person to pass through it,” said the police sources.On information, Ranipet police reached the spot, conducted inquiries and registered a theft case. 

“A probe is being carried out to find out how many were involved in the burglary. The identities of the burglars had not been established,” the police said, adding that the outlet and nearby areas do not have CCTV cameras to trace the miscreants. Further investigations are under way.

