 ‘Cannot perform consecration only in Tamil’

MADURAI: The HR&CE Department on Tuesday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that consecration of the Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur would be performed in both Tamil Thirumurai and Sanskrit according to Agamas. The department, however, said it was not possible to perform the consecration only in Tamil.

Principal Secretary to the department said Thirumurai Parayanam, which includes Panniru Thirumurai, Abhirami Anthathi and Thirupugal among others, will be performed during Yagasalai poojas and Maha Abhishegam on February 5. This he said in a counter-affidavit submitted before the Bench in response to a PIL petition.

Apart from the two regular Odhuvaarmoorthigal of the temple, over 80 Odhuvarmoorthigal from Madurai Annal Arakkattalai Thevara Padasalai have been engaged for reciting the hymns. The department said there was no proof that the language of the rituals must be Tamil. The principal secretary stated, “No special preference is given to Sanskrit over Tamil.”

Many pleas in HC over consecration ceremony

Several persons have moved the Madurai Bench in connection with the consecration at Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur on February 5. Some seek direction to conduct the ceremony in Tamil whereas a few have filed impleading petitions opposing the same. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition was filed by an advocate, G Thirumurugan, last week,

seeking direction to conduct the ceremony in Tamil instead of Sanskrit. Meanwhile, another PIL was filed on Monday by one Maniarasan, seeking the same relief. On Tuesday, a few persons moved the court via impleading petitions, supporting and opposing Thirumurugan’s case. However, the standing counsel, appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), continued to maintain that relevant rituals of the ceremony would be conducted in both Tamil Thirumurai and Sanskrit as per Agamas. A Bench of justices adjourned them to Wednesday by directing ASI, HR&CE and State Archaeology Department to file response.

Protest on February 1

Alleging that the govt is trying to hoodwink the Tamils, the Thanjavur Big Temple Rights Retrieval Committee has planned a protest on February 1 demanding that the consecration be conducted exclusively in Tamil.