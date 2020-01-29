Centre gives approval for two more medical colleges, CM EPS thanks PM Modi

By Express News Service

Chennai: The number of government medical colleges in the State increased from 24 to 35 with the Union Health Ministry approving two more medical colleges. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “I thank the prime minister for approval of two medical colleges, at Ariyalur and Kallakurichi district. The Union government also gave approval for a total nine colleges last year. Six in October and three in November. It is a great achievement by the State government to get sanction for 11 new medical colleges.”

The Central government also approved Rs 325 crore each, for Ariyalur and Kallakurichi. The State’s share is 40 per cent and the remaining funds would be provided by the Central government, for the establishment of the medical colleges. It may be noted that the State had applied for four medical colleges and the Union Health Ministry approved only two. ENS