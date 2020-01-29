Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Eight China-returned persons under observation in Coimbatore

Rumours were afloat immediately that some of them are affected by the coronavirus and that they have been advised not to mingle with the public for 28 days.

Published: 29th January 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials screening passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Collector K Rajamani, on Tuesday, revealed that officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare have placed eight persons, who returned to Coimbatore from China recently, under observation.

Following the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in China, the world is on high alert and are keen on preventing the virus from spreading.

The collector stated that precautionary steps have been taken, especially at Coimbatore International Airport.

According to sources, eight persons - two from Pollachi and six from Coimbatore - had returned to Coimbatore from China in a flight 12 days ago. They were working in China and came to India for vacation. However, it is learnt that they are not from Wuhan, the place where the virus was first found.

Rumours were afloat immediately that some of them are affected by the coronavirus and that they have been advised not to mingle with the public for 28 days.

Addressing mediapersons, Rajamani said that, soon after their arrival, the eight persons were admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and tests were conducted to find if they have symptoms of nCoV.

"Contrary to rumours, none were found to be affected. However, health department officials have been told to monitor them for one week. Though we have not put any restriction on their movement, we have asked them not to intermingle with the public," Rajamani said.

The collector went on to add that precautionary steps have been taken to check the health of passengers who arrive from foreign countries, especially those from China.

"As per the State government's directive, we are prepared to tackle any situation. A facility has been set up at the Coimbatore International Airport to check the health condition of passengers round the clock," he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, "It has been 12 days since they came to Coimbatore. We have been contacting them every day to check if there they have found symptoms of coronavirus. They are fine up until now. Though the incubation period is only 14 days, we have increased it to 28 days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus China coronavirus in India
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp