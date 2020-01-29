Coronavirus: Eight China-returned persons under observation in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Collector K Rajamani, on Tuesday, revealed that officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare have placed eight persons, who returned to Coimbatore from China recently, under observation.

Following the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in China, the world is on high alert and are keen on preventing the virus from spreading.

The collector stated that precautionary steps have been taken, especially at Coimbatore International Airport.

According to sources, eight persons - two from Pollachi and six from Coimbatore - had returned to Coimbatore from China in a flight 12 days ago. They were working in China and came to India for vacation. However, it is learnt that they are not from Wuhan, the place where the virus was first found.

Rumours were afloat immediately that some of them are affected by the coronavirus and that they have been advised not to mingle with the public for 28 days.

Addressing mediapersons, Rajamani said that, soon after their arrival, the eight persons were admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and tests were conducted to find if they have symptoms of nCoV.

"Contrary to rumours, none were found to be affected. However, health department officials have been told to monitor them for one week. Though we have not put any restriction on their movement, we have asked them not to intermingle with the public," Rajamani said.

The collector went on to add that precautionary steps have been taken to check the health of passengers who arrive from foreign countries, especially those from China.

"As per the State government's directive, we are prepared to tackle any situation. A facility has been set up at the Coimbatore International Airport to check the health condition of passengers round the clock," he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, "It has been 12 days since they came to Coimbatore. We have been contacting them every day to check if there they have found symptoms of coronavirus. They are fine up until now. Though the incubation period is only 14 days, we have increased it to 28 days."