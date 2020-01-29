Defamation cases against DMK chief Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defamation cases have been filed against DMK president MK Stalin, in connection with the statements made against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy. On behalf of the CM, City Public Prosecutor Gowri Asokan filed two complaints before the Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday.

In one of the complaints, Stalin questioned the rationale behind the recently announced Good Governance Index rankings, when Tamil Nadu came first only in two out of the nine parameters and asked how the Centre was able to rank Tamil Nadu first in ‘public security’ when there were issues like the Pollachi rape cases, the killing of protesters during the Sterlite protests, and the State ranking second in the rape of minor girls. The statement was published in DMK’s Murasoli newspaper on January 28. He also condemned the government for arresting six persons for conducting Anti- CAA Kolam protest in Chennai.