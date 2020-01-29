DMK urges the DVAC to probe broadband connection tender scam
CHENNAI: DMK has urged that the DVAC should confiscate all documents pertaining to establish fibre cable network across the state and probe tender scam. DMK president MK Stalin further said in a statement that reports published in a weekly magazine alleged possible scam in the tenders for establishing a high-speed broadband connection to the entire state under Bharat Net project by the Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation (TANFINET).