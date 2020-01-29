Home States Tamil Nadu

Everything’s fair in love and war? Well, not anymore!

Teachers made students write Thirukkural’s couplets as imposition to teach discipline

Published: 29th January 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob
By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  In a one-of -its-kind punishment, police officials have asked students from a government school in Villupuram to write verses from Thirukkural, after a group of students came to blows over a love affair. A government higher secondary school in Kandamanadi village near Villupuram, where nearly 600 students study from class VI to XII, witnessed fights between students on Monday.

A boy studying in class X was attacked by a boy of class XII as they were reportedly ‘in love’ with the same girl in the school. During lunch break, the class X student brought a group of his friends from Villupuram Municipality Higher Secondary School and attacked the class XII student.

Teachers rushed to the spot and the students from the other school fled. However, they were identified and called to the police station along with their parents. Monday’s incident is not an isolated one as the boys had a fight last week too.

Sub Inspector M Prakash told Express, “During inquiry, we told the students not to fight and also warned them of severe action. We told the parents to strictly monitor their wards. As a minor punishment, we told them to write 10 couplets from Thirukkural’s Ozhukamudaimai (disciplined) Athigaram five times each. Considering their future, we did not file any case and allowed them to leave.”

On Tuesday morning, the police again visited the school and counselled the students on adverse affects of getting into criminal activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thirukkural
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp