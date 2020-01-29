Everything’s fair in love and war? Well, not anymore!

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a one-of -its-kind punishment, police officials have asked students from a government school in Villupuram to write verses from Thirukkural, after a group of students came to blows over a love affair. A government higher secondary school in Kandamanadi village near Villupuram, where nearly 600 students study from class VI to XII, witnessed fights between students on Monday.

A boy studying in class X was attacked by a boy of class XII as they were reportedly ‘in love’ with the same girl in the school. During lunch break, the class X student brought a group of his friends from Villupuram Municipality Higher Secondary School and attacked the class XII student.

Teachers rushed to the spot and the students from the other school fled. However, they were identified and called to the police station along with their parents. Monday’s incident is not an isolated one as the boys had a fight last week too.

Sub Inspector M Prakash told Express, “During inquiry, we told the students not to fight and also warned them of severe action. We told the parents to strictly monitor their wards. As a minor punishment, we told them to write 10 couplets from Thirukkural’s Ozhukamudaimai (disciplined) Athigaram five times each. Considering their future, we did not file any case and allowed them to leave.”

On Tuesday morning, the police again visited the school and counselled the students on adverse affects of getting into criminal activities.