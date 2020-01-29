Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T dept withdraws plea against Rajini for alleged income non-disclosure

The department decided to withdraw the plea because of its recent decision to desist from initiating appeals in cases valued below Rs 1 crore.

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal as withdrawn, moved by the Income Tax Department against actor Rajinikanth for the alleged non-disclosure of income for three assessment years. The department decided to withdraw the plea because of its recent decision to desist from initiating appeals in cases valued below Rs 1 crore. In this case the value stands over Rs 65 lakh.  

The issue pertains to the plea filed by the Commissioner of Income Tax against the order of ITAT dated on July 26, which allowed the appeal filed by the actor against the order passed by the Assessment Officer levying penalty under the Income Tax Act assessing an amount of Rs 6.20 lakh for the assessment year 2002-03, Rs 5.56 lakh for the assessment year 2003-04 and Rs 54.45 lakh for the assessment year 2004-05.

On Tuesday when the matter came up at the Madras High Court, the I-T department referring to the circular submitted that they are withdrawing the appeal since the amount is less than a crore in all the three assessment years. The bench which recorded the same dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.

Less than Rs 1 cr
Comments

