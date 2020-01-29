Inter-faith married couple in Tamil Nadu seeks police protection, claim 'families threatening them'

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A Hindu bride and Muslim groom from Sivagangai district who wed in Nagapattinam on Monday sought police protection on Tuesday as they alleged harassment and threats from their respective families.



Durga (name changed) and the Muslim youth, Nasser (name changed), were in a relationship for the past four years. They eloped from their village and married according to Hindu customs on Monday.



21-year-old Durga is a graduate, while 22-year-old Nasser is a diploma student. The families of the couple learnt about the relationship a few months ago and allegedly have been harassing them and have kept them under house arrest.



Durga’s parents, who found it hard to convince the girl to give up the relationship, had allegedly decided to marry her off to a boy from their own Hindu community.



Nasser’s parents also threatened them with dire consequences if he chose to continue the relationship.



The couple eloped on December 25 and went to Nasser’s friend’s house in a village near Nagapattinam.



The friend took them to a temple near Nagapattinam and helped them get married according to Hindu traditions on Monday. 'When our families learnt of the marriage somehow, they called us and threatened to kill us. We are afraid there could be attempts on our lives at any time,' said Durga in her complaint.



The couple and Nasser’s friend met Nagapattinam SP S Selvanagarathinam on Monday and sought protection.



The SP reportedly directed the inspector of a local police station to provide adequate security and has instructed the families to reach a compromise.