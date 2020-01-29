Man absconds after impreganting minor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Father of a 17-year-old girl lodged complaint against a young man for impregnating his daughter at Ambur in Tirupattur. Police sources said the accused, A Aravind (22) of Madhanur in Ambur, knew the girl for over two years and met her occasionally.

On the pretext of marriage, he spent time with her privately and impregnated her. Later, the girl left home with him on January 21. The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint the next day. On knowing that the police was after him, Aravind abandoned her and absconded, police sources said.

The girl then reported the incident to her parents and it was found that she was six months pregnant. Ambur taluk police registered a case under Section 366A (Procuration of minor girl) and began a hunt to nab Aravind. The case has been transferred to Ambur All Women Police Station (AWPS), to be registered under POCSO Act, sources said.