Man threatens to leak morphed images of ex, held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old building contractor was arrested in the city on Monday for allegedly threatening to release morphed photos of a woman on social media, as she refused to continue her relationship with him, According to the city police, R Ruban, a resident of Kothari Layout near Singanallur was in a relationship with a 23-year-old woman from the same area for over three years. They had known each other for more than seven years. As Ruban assured to marry her, the girl reportedly permitted him to take personal photos hers when they met.

The woman began to avoid the building contractor about three months after he demanded that they have sexual intercourse, which she had reportedly denied. It is then that he had started intimidating her. He later went on to threaten her stating that he would leak morphed pictures of hers with adult content, on social media, said the police.

Three days ago, Ruban sent videos with porn content to the woman’s elder sister to once again intimidate the woman. A complaint was lodged with the Singanallur police who then arrested the suspect. Ruban’s mobile phone was seized and it is said the police found personal photos of the woman stored in it, said police sources.