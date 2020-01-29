Parents pay teachers in a govt school for Kindergarten classes

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Benjamin Franklin once famously said that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest. There is every chance that the daily wage labourers calling Padiyur their home do not know about Franklin, but surely they have taken a leaf out of his book and started investing in their children's education.

Till about eight months ago, the residents of Padiyur near here were in a dilemma: The Panchayat Union Primary School in the locality did not have kindergarten classes, and the private school offering the facility was over 7-km away charging high fees for such classes.

A silver lining appeared when the school headmaster with the help of parent-teachers association assigned two teachers and a helper to take classes for the 46 children in LKG and UKG. Since they were not appointed by the government, the parents and the patrons in the area had to shell out small amounts to pay them monthly. The two vacant rooms available on the school premises are dedicated to impart knowledge to the students studying in two classes -- LKG and UKG.

When the parents and nearby shopkeepers decided to chip in their share, they cared only about educating the future generation, and for that they were ready to spend whatever little they could. To avail of the benefits of the mid-day meal scheme and school stationery items, they now seek the government's approval to run kindergarten classes in the school.

Explaining the situation Sathiyaraj (27), a resident said, "There are more than a hundred families in Padiyur and most of them are daily wage workers in cotton mills and farms in the region. Around 5-6 parents do their bit by shelling out Rs. 50 - Rs. 100 along with some patrons to pay the teachers who have completed their B.Ed and are doing a noble deed for our children. However, since the children have not been getting any benefits from the government, we requested the local authorities to consider starting kindergarten classes in the school after the government order (G.O. 2019)."

Despite submitting several requests, local authorities have done nothing. Since the academic year is nearing an end, the kindergarten students need to be promoted to class I and to avoid the delay, the parents decided to petition the collector, he added.

The request gains importance, as a government order (G.O. 2019) was issued to the School Education Department saying that selective schools can get approval to run kindergarten classes across Tamil Nadu if they had enough number of students.

Since several government schools had a fewer number of students, the government order got a lukewarm response.

The collector has accepted the petition and directed the petition to the School Education Department.